Belize News, Reporter.bz

MURDER IN JANE USHER

May 12
13:24 2019
Sunday, May 12, 2019 –
Three persons, one of them a minor, have been detained for questioning in the murder of Denzel Flowers on Saturday night. Flowers, shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at the KHMH at 7:40pm. According to preliminary investigation,Flowers, a mechanic residing on Central American Blvd. was on his bicycle in front of T&R Grocery Store and Fast Food at 7:25pm when he was approached by a gunman who opened fire. Flowers was reportedly hit seven times, in his chest and arms. Flowers was rushed to the KHMH and that is where Police observed his lifeless body.

Sources say the gunman appeared to be in his early 20s, and was not wearing a mask. The scene was processed and Police recovered six expended shells and two slugs. Sources in the Police say that Flowers is related through marriage to Hamed Guzman, a BDF volunteer who was murdered on Labour Day.That is allegedly one angle being explored.

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

