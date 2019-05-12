Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, May 12th. 2019 –

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams has issued a statement on Facebook following this morning’s fatal shooting of Shemar Nunez. According to Williams, “the shooting was a result of a robbery and one of the robbers was fatally shot with his .45 calibre pistol in hand.

The other escaped but was quickly apprehended and the proceeds of the robbery recovered in his pocket. We sympathize with the family of the young man that lost his life and appeal to parents to kindly monitor the activities of your children.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS