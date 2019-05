Sunday, May 12th. 2019

An apparent early morning robbery on Albert Street, just after 9am this morning at Midtown Grocery has left the robber seen middle of the street on his Get-Away-Bicycle, shot several times. The robber has been taken to the K.H.M.H.

He has been identified as Shemar Nunez, and he was pronounced dead on arrival at the KHMH just after 10:00am. Another unidentified male is also in Police custody.