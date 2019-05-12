Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, May 12th. 2019

Efforts by Law Enforcement officials in the Jane Usher Blvd. area has been improved in the past few months since the new commissioner took over, but unfortunately it has not completely solved the high crime rate of homicide in the area.

Last night, (Saturday, May 11th. ) sometime around 9pm. there was another murder. The victim has been identified as Denzel Flowers. Flowers was shot and killed somewhere in the Jane Usher Boulevard area. Sources say Flowers is the brother-in-law of BDF volunteer Hamed Guzman who was killed on Labour Day, May 1 in Belize City.

