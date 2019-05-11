Belize News, Reporter.bz

Notorious George Street figure Brian Brown 42, was ordered to pay a fine of $200 dollars after he was found guilty of threatening to set his mother on fire.

Brown appeared in the Belize City Magistrate’s court on May 7th, where he denied committing the offence, however after reviewing the facts of the case the sitting magistrate impose a guilty verdict and ordered Brown to pay the fine before June 30th or in default spend two months in prison.

Details of the case specify that on August 21st 2018 Brown’s mother Rose Jacobs 61 a retired teacher was attending a funeral at the Lord’s Ridge Cemetery when Brown arrived with a bottle and a lighter in his hand and allegedly threatened to light her on fire.

In his defence, Brown denied committing the offence citing that on the day that the alleged incident happened he did not see his mother. Instead Brown testified that he was driving his vehicle near the Lords Ridge Cemetary along with his two sons when his vehicle broke down near the BDF camp. Brown said that he and his two sons got out of the vehicle and went to purchase gasoline at a gas station. Browns accounts are that he walked past the Cemetary but at no point did he ever came in contact with his mother.

The magistrate did not find Brown’s testimony convincing and instead found him guilty of using threatening words.

