Belize News, Reporter.bz

In a Facebook post on Friday evening which he deleted minutes after publishing, Minister of National Security and Belmopan Area Representative John Saldivar urged his Party to “get it over with and get on with the business of nation-building.” According to Saldivar, the UDP should “embrace the inevitable competition for leadership.”

Saldivar, as well as Deputy Party Leader Patrick Faber, are considered the frontrunners in the UDP leadership race. Still, in late 2018 there appeared to be a move to push Attorney-General Michael Peyrefitte into the ring, but he was unsuccessful in his allegedly Barrow-endorsed bid for Port Loyola.

In his Facebook post, Saldivar stated that with the Referendum done the next major decision will be leadership of the UDP, and even an ascension to Prime Minister if current Prime Minister Dean Barrow demits office before calling elections. Saldivar warns that while the selection process is still very much active, “arriving at any compromise on the leadership of our Party cannot arrive from an assumption that there is some right of passage to leadership for any candidate.”

Saldivar deleted that post minutes after publishing, and replaced it with one stating, “there are lots of fights I don’t take on, but sometimes you have to fight when you’re a man.”

