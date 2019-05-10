Belize News, Reporter.bz

Prison authorities and the police are executing an all-out manhunt for a convicted pedophile, who was one of three prisoners who made a daring escape from the Belize Central Prison on Tuesday afternoon.

Prison officials confirmed that around 12:30 p.m. on May 7th, the escapees identified as Christian Neal, Rafael Mencias and Wilser Echeverria, were on duty inside the industrial site area of the prison stocking cement blocks, when they ran off into the bushes.

Virgilio Murillo, CEO Belize Central Prison stated, “They were working at the block factory and were considered trustees, but this is how it goes. Sometimes you give them a little break and they take advantage of that opportunity. We let them out for a bit because we didn’t want to have them locked down all day doing nothing.”

After the men’s absence was noticed, prison officials sounded the alarm and launched an all-out manhunt for the trio who were seen running behind the prison.

Shortly after the guards went into the thick underbrush, they found Mencias hiding behind the prison grounds. Before nightfall, prison officials lighted a fire in the direction where the men had escaped hours before and that blaze managed to smoke out Echeverria.

The only individual who remains on the loose is Neal, a resident of San Ignacio Town who was serving time in prison for two counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of robbery. However, prison officials told the Reporter that while efforts to secure his arrest are currently underway, they do not consider Neal to be of any danger to society.

Virgillo said that he is satisfied that officials were able to capture the two escapees who posed a danger to others.

Mencias was convicted of killing a man and re-arrested for allegedly beheading another, while Echeverria was serving a sentence of manslaughter in relation to the 2013 death of Panamanian Diplomat Jose Rodrigo De La Rosa.

Back then Echevarria had claimed that De La Rosa made sexual advances on him and when he rejected those advances, he was forced to defend himself with a knife, which he used to slit the older man’s throat.

Police and prison officials are asking the public to be on the alert for Neal.

