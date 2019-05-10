Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

Man Charged With Attempted Murder of Wife

Man Charged With Attempted Murder of Wife
May 10
15:13 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Thomas Requena, a bus driver from Belmopan, faces charges of attempted murder, use of deadly means of harm and threat of death for allegedly stabbing his common law wife, Catherine Anthony, in the chest on Saturday.

The incident happened at a house on Sarstoon Street in Belmopan. Reports are that Requena attacked and stabbed Ms Anthony several times during a dispute, before fleeing the scene. He reportedly remained at large until Monday when he handed himself in to Belmopan Police, accompanied by his attorney, Dickie Bradley.

A close relative of the victim informed the Reporter soon after the incident, that Anthony, 38, suffered a punctured lung and a damaged ovary.

She is in stable condition.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Tropic Ad
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.