Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thomas Requena, a bus driver from Belmopan, faces charges of attempted murder, use of deadly means of harm and threat of death for allegedly stabbing his common law wife, Catherine Anthony, in the chest on Saturday.

The incident happened at a house on Sarstoon Street in Belmopan. Reports are that Requena attacked and stabbed Ms Anthony several times during a dispute, before fleeing the scene. He reportedly remained at large until Monday when he handed himself in to Belmopan Police, accompanied by his attorney, Dickie Bradley.

A close relative of the victim informed the Reporter soon after the incident, that Anthony, 38, suffered a punctured lung and a damaged ovary.

She is in stable condition.

