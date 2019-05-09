Belize News, Reporter.bz

Thursday, May 9th. 2019 –

Of the 148,500 registered voters in Belize 96,417 voters cast ballots, or 2/3 of voters, 65% (64.93%) voted in the May 8th. ICJ Referendum and 55.38% of those who voted are in favor of going to the ICJ.

Most notable in the table below is the 2 areas nearest to Guatemala, Toledo West and Cayo West has the highest margin of NO Votes compared to YES Votes.

Here are the results by division in the May 8th Referendum. The constituencies outlined in yellow are those in which the NO votes outnumbered the YES votes.