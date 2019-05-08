Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, May 8th. 2019 –

The Voting-stations opened at 7am this morning for the ICJ Referendum and as of 1.30pm this afternoon the voter turnout on this historic Referendum Day throughout the country stood at 27.4% of the total number of registered voters. The Belize District, with its 13 constituencies, continues to lead at 35.91%; while Stann Creek remains as the district with the lowest voter turnout at 26.61%.

Corozal stood at 27:44%; Orange Walk was at 26.22%; Cayo – 27.38%; and Toledo was at 28.88%.

