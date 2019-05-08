Belize News, Reporter.bz

Wednesday, May 8th. 2019 –

The early results from most voting stations from around the country are indicating that the ‘YES’ vote to the ICJ Referendum is leading the NO votes by as much as 15%.

These are not official results, but early counting results of this margin of voting results usually indicate what is more likely to happen.

A ‘YES’ vote majority also does not mean that the PUP have lost anything,

The final unofficial voter turnout in today’s Referendum is as follows: Based On The Amount Of Registered Voters.

Corozal: 57.65%

Orange Walk: 59.27%

Belize: 64.86%

Cayo: 55.98%

Stann Creek: 55.55%

Toledo: 54.68%

Overall unofficial tally for the entire country is: 59.21%