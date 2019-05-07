Belize News, Reporter.bz

By Michael M Barrow –

Tuesday, May 7th. 2019 –

Imagine for a moment that the place where you have lived all your life, and your grandparents, and great grandparents, and great-great grandparents had also lived at that same place, and then a neighbor started to claim a piece of your yard.

Of course you would be fuming angry and ignore the neighbor. But after some time and heated confrontations and probability of fights breaking out, the parties agreed to settle it in court if all the family members on both sides agreed to settle it in court.

What happened then is that some members in your family that have also lived there for donkeys years, decided to not go to court and would rather handle the heated confrontations themselves.

The next time I write a short article I will do so in “braad Kriol”, So that you may better understand my reasoning to say to you ‘my brother and sisters’ in this beautiful land of ours. Please think of the consequences and possibilities of voting NO. Because we are all in this together.

