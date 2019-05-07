Belize News, Reporter.bz

Blunt Views About ICJ Referendum, Heats Up In Cayo

Blunt Views About ICJ Referendum, Heats Up In Cayo
May 07
12:15 2019
Tuesday, May 7th. 2019 –
In the final hours before the polls open on Referendum Day, tensions between proponents of both the YES and NO vote remain high. In Cayo North, PUP Area Representative Michel Chebat has categorically denied the involvement of the PUP and of his committee in the placement of a banner which features the PUP colours and logo which states ‘Party Above Country.’

In a statement issued today, the PUP Cayo North Committee says it “condemns this outright act of trying to mislead the voters in Cayo North. It is obvious that our opponents will resort to using any tactics in their bag of tricks in trying to take us blindly to the ICJ.”

