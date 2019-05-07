Belize News, Reporter.bz

VIDEO BELOW

One of the alternative movements which has come on stream and which hopes to contest in the next general elections today came public to formally make a few clarifications of a trek its leader made last week to the Sarstoon and to share with the public its reason why it holds a “No” position to tomorrow’s ICJ Referendum.

The members of the Belize People’s Front (BPF) is led by businesswoman and philanthropist, Nancy Marin who will run for that movement in the Cayo North East constituency. She and her team feel that there are other ways Belize can negotiate our border dispute with Guatemala than by talking land or sea. She went on to clarify that when they went to the Sarstoon last week and planted the Belizean flag on Sarstoon Island, they were given the time to do it, contrary to what the Ministry of National Security’s press release suggested. In fact, she said, the members of both the Guatemalan and Belizean military personnel who were on the river stood at attention as she and her group sang our National Anthem after they planted the flag.

Marin went on to explain how she and the BPF have secured funding for their campaign and how they plan to help develop Belize if they are elected into office.

