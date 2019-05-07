Belize News, Reporter.bz

3 Prisoners Escape Kolby – Bz. Central Prison
Tuesday, May 7th. 2019 –
Three prisoners are reported to have escaped the Kolby Foundation this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. According to prison authorities, Rafael Mencias has been recaptured and are on the lookout for Wilser Echevarria and Christian Neal.
Echevarria was remanded for manslaughter and is considered dangerous. Residents in the area are asked to be on the alert and report any strange activity to the police.
