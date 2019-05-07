Belize News, Reporter.bz

 Breaking News
  

3 Prisoners Escape Kolby – Bz. Central Prison

3 Prisoners Escape Kolby – Bz. Central Prison
May 07
14:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Tuesday, May 7th. 2019 –
Three prisoners are reported to have escaped the Kolby Foundation this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. According to prison authorities, Rafael Mencias has been recaptured and are on the lookout for Wilser Echevarria and Christian Neal.

Echevarria was remanded for manslaughter and is considered dangerous. Residents in the area are asked to be on the alert and report any strange activity to the police.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Sunbright Ad

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.