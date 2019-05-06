Belize News, Reporter.bz

PART 3 PART 2 PART 1

Monday, May 6th. 2019 –

Officials from the Fire Service have blamed Sunday’s boat explosion at the foot of the Swing Bridge on fuel leakage that built up prior to the ignition being turned on.

The 45-foot ferry belonged to a Mexican company, San Pedro Water Jet International, and was chartered by Ocean Ferry to take the trip to San Pedro with a quick stop in Caye Caulker. The explosion occurred as captain, Ernesto Delgado, turned on the ignition. The blast hurled passengers sitting at the stern of the boat feet away onboard the vessel.

Assistant Fire Chief, Benisford Matura told the media this afternoon that fire investigators determined that the area under the stern’s floor was where the leakage originated.

The Police were on the scene within a few minutes and managed to cordon off the area. Police Commissioner, Chester Williams was not in Belize City when the explosion happened, but he said he asked pertinent questions relating to the police investigation. He said the blast required a multi-agency intervention and investigation.

