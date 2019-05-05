Belize News, Reporter.bz

Belize’s Ek’ Balam Pok Ta Pok Team Wins Gold

The Ek’ Balam Pok Ra Pok team from Yo Creek, Orange Walk are now two-time back-to-back World Champions of the ancestral Mayan ball game Pok Ta Pok.

On Saturday, May 4, Ek’ Balam beat Mexican champions Tahdzibichen 56 to 26 in the Pok Ta Pok World Cup finals in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Earlier Saturday morning, Ek’ Balam defeated Mexican subchamps Chapab 65-16 in the semifinals, while Tahdzibichen beat Guatemala’s Ukotzijal Ajpu 51-32.

The team numbers 10 members; including Coach, Menalio Novelo Sr., who co-manages the team with Felicita Cantun; and team captain, Didier Novelo doubles as assistant coach, and oher team members are Franz Novelo, Menalio Novelo Jr., Louigie Gonzalez, Abner Sosa Jr., Vicente Angel Suchite, Akhil Hernandez and Jian Torres. The core of the team has been playing pok-ta-pok since 2014.

The Ek’ Balam team had won first place at the second Pok-ta-Cup World Cup in Guatemala in 2017, and the Sak Xikin team from Yo Creek had placed second at the II World Cup in Merida Yucatan in 2018.

Armed Robbery In Cristo Rey Village – Man Shot

Friday, May 3rd. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed that a man was shot and robbed moments ago on the Cristo Rey road in the Cayo District. Two robbers on a motorcycle shot the unidentified man and took away a bag containing documents. Police sources say the robbers may have believed the bag contained money. We are trying to confirm the condition of the victim and will update shortly.

Decomposing Body Found In San Ignacio

Friday, May 3rd. 2019 –

Police are investigating a sudden death in San Ignacio. Sources say that Police were called to a house in the Shawville area around 10:00am where they found the decomposed body of a man lying on the floor beside a bed. The identity of the man has not been released officially but Police are referring to it as a sudden death as opposed to an obvious murder.