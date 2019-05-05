Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, May 5th. 2019 – 9.00am

The Reporter has confirmed that Charles Usher, a villager of Teakettle, was the victim in last evening’s fatal traffic accident along Mile 19 on the George Price Highway. He was reporteldly driving towards Belize City when the pickup truck ran off the road and overturned.

We extend condolences to his family.

Sunday, May 5th. 2019 – 6.00am –

A man lost his life in a traffic accident near Hattieville sometime around 6:00pm ( Saturday, May 4th.) at Mile 19 on the George Price Highway.

The victim is a resident of Teakettle Village, Cayo, was reportedly travelling towards Belize City when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, a green pickup truck that was seen on its side.

We have withheld the name of the victim until his family has been properly informed by the Police