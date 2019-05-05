Belize News, Reporter.bz

Sunday, May 5th. – By Marion Ali –

The Reporter has received the names of the two little girls who were killed in this evening’s boat explosion. SHARE ON WhatsApp

They are Jamiri Guy, 10, and Kimberly Guy, 8. Their mother, Rosalie Catch, 27, of Xaibe Village, suffered burns to her left elbow and right calf. She is receiving treatment at the KHMH along with the girls’ father, Jaime Interiano of Progresso Village, Corozal,. He suffered injuries to his right foot and pain in his right hand.

Other boat passengers who are at the KHMH are: Lauria Gatte, 50, a Canadian tourist with both feet swollen; Santiago Guzman, 30, a deck hand of Caye Caulker with cut wounds to the left foot; and Trudy Rulef, who underwent surgery for two fractured legs.

Other passengers who were injured were taken to the Medical Associates Hospital. They include: Paul Jensen, 43, an American tourist with cut wounds to the left ankle and right shin; Brie Jensen, 16, an American tourist with a cut wound to the right calf and pain to the lower back; Christina Lowry, 49, another American tourist with burns to the face, neck, both feet and hands, and a cut wound to the back of the head; Joseph Lee, 56 , an American with burns to both legs and right arm.

The boat was about to depart Belize City at 3:00pm, enroute to San Pedro, with a brief stop at Caye Caulker.

Part 1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS