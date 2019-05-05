Belize News, Reporter.bz

PART 1: Sunday, May 5th. – By Marion Ali –

Jaime “Jimmy” Iteriano, 32, is in a critical condition at the KHMH following an explosion on a water taxi at the Ocean Ferry marine terminal at the Swing Bridge in Belize City.

Mr Iteriano and his wife and children were reportedly sitting at the back of a boat that was about to depart for Caye Caulker, then San Pedro at 3:00pm.

When the boat captain attempted to start the boat engine, an explosion onboard hurled passengers several feet from where they were seated, killing two of Mr Interiano’s daughters, ages eight and ten, and injuring him and his wife and othes on board.

The Interiano family had just relocated to Caye Caulker from Progresso Village, Corozal. He is an employee at the island bakery and his daughters had just recently enrolled at the primary school on the island.

Part 2

SHARE ON WhatsApp

. . . . . . .

3.30PM Sunday, May 5th. –

Police sources have confirmed that two little girls, ages nine and ten, are dead following an explosion on board a passenger boat sometime around 3:00 this afternoon in Belize City.

Thr two girls, who are sisters, were along with their parents on the water taxi which was supposed to travel to San Pedro. Reports are that when the boat captain attempted to start up the boat engine, there was an explosion, killing the girls and leaving several persons, including their father seriously injured.

The incident occurred at Ocean Ferry marine terminal at the foot of the Belize City Swing Bridge.

Emergency Medical Technicians attempted CPR on the child at the scene but she was unresponsive.

The Swing Bridge was momentarily closed to traffic immediately following the incident. The Reporter’s News Team will continue to follow up on this breaking story.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES NEWS VIDEOS BOLEDO CLASSIFIEDS