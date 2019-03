VIDEO BELOW

On Friday, tempers flared in Belmopan after Recondev sent heavy equipment to break down the home of a woman from Maya Mopan who was squatting illegally on a piece of land.

The woman’s plight has drawn national attention, and today Belmopan Area Representative John Saldivar explained that squatting is illegal, and it simply will not be tolerated.

REF. RECONDEV is the Reconstruction and Development Corporation

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .