Min. Of National Security & Compol, Comment About Ballgame Firearm Incident
March 06
15:41 2019
VIDEO BELOW
On Monday night students from Galen and the University of Belize who were playing football at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan engaged in an all-out brawl. That led to off duty Police Officers pulling weapons and one of them firing his weapon.
Their actions received much criticism from those who thought they acted recklessly, and today we got comments from Minister of National Security John Saldivar and Commissioner of Police Chester Williams.