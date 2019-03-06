reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff-

A man was found motionless on the sidewalk in front of the Pickwick compound on Newtown Barracks at 1:00am this morning March 6th. and according to reports, the man is Steven Calbert Murillo, 42, had gone to pick up his common-law-wife at a club nearby.

He was allegedly waiting outside while she went to drop off some friends, and when she returned she saw BERT (ambulance) personnel trying to resuscitate him.

He was transported to the KHMH and pronounced dead at 2:30am. Police were called to the scene and observed no signs of foul play but were told he has been complaining of chest pains since late last year. Investigators are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

