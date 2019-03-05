The Reporter has managed to get a brief phone interview with Belmopan resident Clement Mangar, recovering at the Western Regional Hospital after he was shot in the chest and abdomen last night. Mangar told us that he knows exactly who the gunman is, and knows also that it is related to an incident at a home in Maya Mopan last Friday.

He claims that he is the one who is building the home which Recondev is trying to break down in Maya Mopan. Mangar says he has already provided the gunman’s name to Police.

Phone Interview with Mr.Mangar

