A home invasion in Ladyville has left one man in critical condition after he was shot to the abdomen. At around 10:00pm Police were called to a home in Ladyville where they found Jeffrey Elijio, 35, with one gunshot wound to the upper stomach area.

According to reports Elijio was at home with his common-law-wife and three children when he heard a knock on the front door. ADVERTISEMENT

When he opened the door he was shot by a masked gunman. Elijio reportedly ran outside the home to get help and that is when two men with firearms and wearing masks entered the home. According to reports they pointed their weapons at one of the children, 10, and told him to be quiet, and then fled the scene.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES