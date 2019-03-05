VIDEO BELOW

The Reporter has obtained this video footage of a fight at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan last night, allegedly between UB and Galen. What is shocking is that during the fight there are two men with firearms waving them around, and one actually fires multiple times.

From the footage you can see when one man pulls a weapon out of the pants of a fan in a red shirt before jumping down onto the field from the stands. The Reporter is trying to get an official Police comment on the incident.

The public astonishment and outcry about the incident has insisted that the Commissioner of Police seize the weapons used and “put in jail” or revoke the gun licenses of any and all gun owners, who’s weapons were used at the incident.