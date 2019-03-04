VIDEO BELOW

Police have detained two persons in connection with the stabbing/chopping murder of Valley of Peace resident, Joan Gabourel, 18, whose mutilated body was discovered sometime around 1:30 on Saturday afternoon.

The young mother’s body was found in a cane field in the village. Head of the Police Department’s National Crimes Investigations Branch (CIB), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Myvett, shared the latest with the media this afternoon. Police say the two persons in their custody are not cooperating with them.

