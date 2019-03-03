Reporter.bz – Belize News

Police Charge Corozal Residents For Armed Robbery Of Money-Changers

March 03
14:25 2019
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -By Marion Ali-

Police have arrested and charged four residents of Corozal Town with several offences in relation to the armed robbery last Thursday at the Northern Border.

Zandon Myers, 23, of 4th Avenue, Eugene Myers, 29, of Alta Mira, and Randolph Crawford, 23, and Joshua Hall, 21, both of Snapper Street were arrested and charged with seven counts of Robbery, 12 counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Keeping an Unlicensed Firearm, and two counts of Keeping Unlicensed ammunition.

Police say that charges are also pending for suspects who are hospitalized for gunshot injuries they sustained while caught in a crossfire with Police Officers while escaping from the scene.

