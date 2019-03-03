reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -By Marion Ali-

The Reporter has received reports of the passing of former UDP Minister of Government, Derek Aikman.

Mr Aikman became the Area Representative for the Freetown Division in 1984, having unseated the late George Price of the PUP.

Up to the time of his death, Mr Aikman was a staunch proponent of the “NO To The ICJ Campaign.”

The Reporter extends sincere condolences to his wife, Kim, children, and other relatives and friends.