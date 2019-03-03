Reporter.bz – Belize News

Body Of Missing Teen Identified

March 03
07:30 2019
UPDATE 12.01pm. March 3rd. Police Confirm Missing Female Was Chopped/Stabbed to Death

reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -By Marion Ali-

Police have confirmed that Joan Gabourel, 18, of Valley of Peace Village, Cayo, who was reported missing last week, was stabbed and chopped to death.

As we reported earlier, Gabourel went missing from home last Tuesday and was reported missing on Thursday. Her decomposed body was discovered yesterday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., in a cane field off the Valley of Peace Road. 

A post mortem examination conducted at the Ladyville Medical College certified that she died from a combination of multiple stab wounds to the chest, a chop wound to the head, and blunt force trauma to the face. 

Police are investigating the murder.

reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -By Marion Ali- 7.00am

The Reporter has received credible reports that the nude body which Police discovered yesterday evening is that of Joan Sharon Gaboural, 18, of Valley of Peace, Cayo.

The body, which reportedly had multiple stab wounds, was in a decomposing state and was found by family members who were searching for her in the same community

Gabourel was reported missing on Thursday, two days after she went missing from home.

Police have still not released any details of the discovery.

