UPDATE 12.01pm. March 3rd. Police Confirm Missing Female Was Chopped/Stabbed to Death

Police have confirmed that Joan Gabourel, 18, of Valley of Peace Village, Cayo, who was reported missing last week, was stabbed and chopped to death.

As we reported earlier, Gabourel went missing from home last Tuesday and was reported missing on Thursday. Her decomposed body was discovered yesterday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., in a cane field off the Valley of Peace Road.

A post mortem examination conducted at the Ladyville Medical College certified that she died from a combination of multiple stab wounds to the chest, a chop wound to the head, and blunt force trauma to the face.

Police are investigating the murder.

