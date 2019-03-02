Punta Gorda Police have managed to lay several charges against one of two men who were caught red-handed trying to shoot an individual in Punta Gorda Town on Monday morning.

While Police had initially released the names of the two suspects, only one of the men, identified as PG resident Albert Valentine, 24, has been charged. On Wednesday afternoon Police revealed that Valentine was charged for one count of aggravated assault, one count of kept firearm without a gun license, one count of kept ammunition without a gun license as well as discharging a firearm in public.

The charges stem from an incident which occurred around 10:55 a.m. on February 25th on Queen Street. According to a Police Officer while he was on a routine motorcycle patrol in the neighborhood he observed two suspicious male persons standing in front of a property.

The Officer went on to report that one of the men pulled out a firearm and allegedly attempted to shoot at someone who was standing in the yard. The gun reportedly snapped and the other individual took out his firearm and allegedly fired three shots towards the same person who was standing in the yard but missed.

No one was injured in the broad daylight attack, and the suspects then jumped on their bicycles and attempted to escape. Police say that in his haste to escape one of the gunmen dropped his weapon, which the Officer was able to recover.

Authorities also reported that the suspects did not reach very far and were detained shortly after by other officers who were responding to the scene of the shooting.

It has not been established whether the other suspect will be charged.