Police are investigating two reports of robbery – one in San Ignacio and the other in Hattieville Village.

Police were summoned to Burns Avenue in San Ignacio sometime around 2:30 this morning and found Pedro Cruz, 60, a tour guide of San Ignacio Town, lying on the ground with head injuries.

Police discovered that sometime around 2:15 a.m., Cruz was walking on Burns Avenue when a man attacked him from behind, struck him in the head and robbed him of his wallet, his cell phone and his loaded licensed 9mm pistol.

Cruz is receiving medical treatment at the San Ignacio Town Hospital.

In the second incident, Jahvinnia Neal, 20, of Belize City and a shopkeeper at Stock Up “N” Go store in Hattieville Village, told Police that she was sitting behind the counter inside the store around 6:45 yesterday evening when a man entered, brandishing a handgun. She said the man pointed the gun at her and robbed her of an undisclosed amount of cash.

