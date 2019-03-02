Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

Police Investigate Two Reports of Robbery

Police Investigate Two Reports of Robbery
March 02
14:50 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -By Marion Ali-

Police are investigating two reports of robbery – one in San Ignacio and the other in Hattieville Village.

Police were summoned to Burns Avenue in San Ignacio sometime around 2:30 this morning and found Pedro Cruz, 60, a tour guide of San Ignacio Town, lying on the ground with head injuries.

Police discovered that sometime around 2:15 a.m., Cruz was walking on Burns Avenue when a man attacked him from behind, struck him in the head and robbed him of his wallet, his cell phone and his loaded licensed 9mm pistol.

Cruz is receiving medical treatment at the San Ignacio Town Hospital.

In the second incident, Jahvinnia Neal, 20, of Belize City and a shopkeeper at Stock Up “N” Go store in Hattieville Village, told Police that she was sitting behind the counter inside the store around 6:45 yesterday evening when a man entered, brandishing a handgun. She said the man pointed the gun at her and robbed her of an undisclosed amount of cash.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

FITNESS & HEALTHY LIVING

Mi Wah Panades

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.