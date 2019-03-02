reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -By Marion Ali-

Police were summoned to Reggae Street early this morning March 2nd., where they found Taxi-Driver Walter Beaton, 48, of Reggae Street, Belize City.

The victim was found in the drain in front of his house with gunshot wounds to his chest and left arm.

Reports are that someone waited for Beaton inside his yard and opened fire on him as he was about to enter his yard around daybreak.

Police have recovered several expended shells from the scene and are investigating.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES