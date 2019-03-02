reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -By Marion Ali-

Residents of Oxtocah Street in the Maya Mopan area of Belmopan yesterday prevented a backhoe from demolishing the home of Nicolasa Cus and her two young daughters. The mother and daughters had been squatting on the public land for the past 12 years, but the land was sold thereafter to someone else.

This would have been the second time in as many days that the woman’s home would have been destroyed because on Thursday, the wooden house they had lived in was mowed down, reportedly upon the orders of the Reconstruction and Development (RECONDEV), a quasi-government body responsible for the administration of all public lands in Belmopan.

Not deterred by the demolition, Cus gathered a few construction workers to rebuild her house out of cement this time.

They were halfway complete on the structure when Police arrived to prepare for the arrival of the backhoe that was requested of the Belmopan City Council. But by the time the heavy duty equipment arrived, Cus’ neighbours and people who were sympathetic to her situation gathered on the property and created a human barrier around the unfinished house, preventing the backhoe from destroying the structure.

Cus, who is contemplating her legal options, says that all she wants is to continue living on the land and to be able to purchase the plot of land to do so. The single mother explained that she was still asleep around 6:00 Thursday morning when the backhoe arrived to mow down her home. A man from RECONDEV handed her a letter explaining they had come to break down her house, Cus said.

PUP Belmopan Standard Bearer, Oscar Mira, has expressed his view that the way Cus and her daughters were treated was unwarranted and inhumane. Mira felt that Cus ought to have been given the first option to purchase the land since she has been occupying it for so long.

During the second attempt to destroy the unfinished cement house, a woman who had gotten into a verbal exchange with Police, was detained and taken into Police custody.

