Belize stands to benefit from a medical partnership established with a hospital in Taiwan, through assistance from the Embassy of Taiwan in Belize.

This week, Chi Mei Hospital in Taiwan sent a team of doctors to Belize to learn first-hand what areas of assistance we need help with and as a first step, Deputy Superintendent of Chi Mei Hospital, Dr. Yu-Feng Tian, signed a letter of Intent with Belize’s Minister of Health, Pablo Marin.

The Ministry of Health and Chi Mei Hospital will engage in the advancement of medical care, medical technology knowledge exchange, field visits, training and exchange of health experts in various areas and the hospital will provide medical care training in various areas to Belizean professionals in the Ministry.

The delegation visited Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, Western Regional Hospital, Northern Regional Hospital, Corozal Community Hospital and Cleopatra White Polyclinic and met with management teams of these hospitals, as well as government officials in order to get first hand knowledge of the needs.

Chi Mei Hospital is a modern, fully equipped medical center with more than 2450 beds capacity. It was established in 1968 and is considered one of the largest integrated health care institutions in southern Taiwan. The hospital has worked and shared its medical experiences with Nicaragua, El Salvador, Eswatini and Ghana in areas of oncology, cardiology, urology and knee joint therapy.

