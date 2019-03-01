reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff-

The first issue is about a rescued Jaguar. This not-so-old Jaguar was being kept in captivity in southern Belize. The Forest Department urgently wanted to remove the Jaguar from its ‘home.’ The-not-so good news is that the Jaguar had been kept, fed inappropriately, and sadly had one of the most mangled mouths any of our zoo personnel had ever seen in a rescued Jaguar.

Broken canines and other teeth missing with exposed nerves signaled that he has and still is living in a great deal of pain and discomfort. Stop and ponder for a moment about what it would be like to have exposed tooth nerves as part of your everyday life. It certainly would not be a pleasant everyday life.

We named him Justice. But he is called Jaguar Justice, or JJ for short. Any bright spot to this sad tale? Yes. Our staff quickly made contact with Jaguar Dental Specialists from Cornell University. We have worked with them in the past. These impressive and dedicated experts have provided excellent dental relief to many of our rescued Jaguars. They truly have a big challenge facing them with JJ. Photos sent to them were met with heartfelt sad response. We are currently awaiting the necessary permits from our Belize Vet Board so that this talented vet crew can come and do their Dental Magic. After this thumbs up, we can then move forward and work to see that JJ has a more comfortable life ahead.

Currently, our staff makes visits to see JJ throughout the day. This is a task happily shared by us all. At first, it made him super snarly and agitated. JJ would rush the cage and breathe out deep coughing sounds of pure fear and loathing. But now, he is beginning to understand that a visit from us means a piece of boneless chicken, and also, hearing his name whispered, telling him that he is, indeed, a good boy. It is our goal to see a new level of comfort come to this very special Jaguar. In the not-so-far-away future, an update will be provided, and we promise that it will be an update of positivity.

