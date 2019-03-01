reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff-

A video, taken from a hidden cell phone inside the vault at the former Vital Statistics office, and showing an employee for the UDP making notes from the records, was released this week by the PUP’s Vibes TV; but the recording was taken before the new changes at the Vital Stats office took effect when Attorney General Mike Peyrefitte took over, the AG told us today.

The one minute-12-second-long recording shows someone who is identified as a UDP secretariat messenger in an unauthorized area casually recording notes while three employees appear in the room at various intervals.

PUP Leader John Briceño says he is not surprised by the video because this has been one of the very things that his party has been fighting against – “We have been hearing about this for a long time. We know UDP operatives have been going in and out at will. It’s alleged that even the PM’s sister has ‘special’ access.”

Following the airing of the video, the Attorney General’s Ministry issued a press release condemning what it called actions taken by Vibes Media “to diminish the valiant efforts of the Government of Belize to improve the service and work done at the Vital Statistics Unit and to mislead the people of Belize,” suggesting it was taken before the loopholes were plugged and strict rules were introduced.

“The Government has already taken the necessary corrective actions to terminate those involved in such misconduct. The continued actions by the People’s United Party and their affiliates to distract the people of Belize from the commitment of the Government to drastically improve the work and services at the Vital Statistic Unit will not be tolerated,” the release stated, warning people against propaganda.

Attorney General Mike Peyrefitte later assured the Reporter that the video is an old recording that was taken before he took over at Vital Stats and necessary changes made. “That guy in that video doesn’t even work there anymore. Several people were fired for allowing things like this to happen,” Peyrefitte explained.

“Political agents go there every day to try to expedite the process for their people. The day before John Briceño was protesting, his political agent was at Vital Stats office as well. No problem with them going there, but since I took over that office, no unauthorized person is allowed in that vault, not even employees who do not have the authority to do so,” Peyrefitte said, repeating what he’d told us last week when the PUP protested on grounds that several of its supporters’ documents were not available. Peyrefitte said that since the changes at the office, neither PUP nor UDP operatives can enter the vault and go through record books.

When we brought up names of UDP operatives who we have heard had free access to the records, including the sister of the Prime Minister, Sista B, the AG said the rules also apply to those people.

Peyrefitte might be true in saying that access is now being denied to political operatives since he is in charge of the Unit, but the video recording, which was presumably taken after the date for the Referendum was set, is testament that people who were politically connected could have free range inside the records room, which opened up the opportunity for all types of underhandedness to occur.

