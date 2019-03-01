reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -By Marion Ali-

An accountant was robbed at gunpoint as he walked on King Street on Thursday in Belize City.

The victim, whose name we withhold until the Police releases it, reported that he was heading towards Euphrates Avenue when a man wearing black clothing and pointed what looked like a gun at him and demanded money.

The victim decided to put up a fight instead, but the robber hit him in the right eye and injured him, after which the victim handed over a 14-karat gold bracelet worth $400 and a wallet which contained his identification and credit cards. The thief fled and is now being sought by police.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES