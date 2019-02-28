VIDEO BELOW

This morning – February 28th – several money changers were robbed at the northern border. According to reports, seven money-changers were robbed of their cash pouches at gunpoint by at least five men who then ran off.

But they didn’t get very far, and were all shot in a barrage of gun-fire during a heated STRAIGHT OUT OF A MOVIE SCENE SHOOT-OUT.

It is unclear who shot at the men as they fled the scene.

This amateur video just obtained by the Reporter shows the getaway vehicle crashed on the side of the road. The yellow markers on the road show expended shells in what must have been a protracted shootout. We are told, but have not been able to confirm, that four of the robbers were shot, and one is currently in critical condition. The Commissioner of Police has called a briefing late this morning to address the robbery and detention.

