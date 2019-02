Police are on the hunt for a suspect who escaped from Police custody in the village of Seine Bight, he then tried to break into a house, not realizing that the house belongs to the Commissioner of Police Chester Williams.

According to reports, the man escaped from a Police pickup in which he was being transported, and tried to enter the house, which was locked.

He then allegedly ran into the bushes near the lagoon and escaped. We are told that one person was at house at the time.

While searching the bushes where the suspect ran, police found a pouch containing ID/bank cards belonging to a foreign national.

Residents of Seine Bight are asked to be vigilant until the suspect is apprehended.