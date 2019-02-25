More Shootings Down South, Another Murder & Another Shooting Victim
February 25
21:19 2019
Another shooting has occurred in the deep south, Late this evening Feb. 25th. the tranquil and laid-back town of Punta Gorda was rocked by gun violence which has left 1 man dead and another with serious gun shot wounds.
The Reporter has been able to confirm the identify of the murder victim as Kevin Moro. We are told that the incident happened near the Peter Claver Church in PG. another man was also shot during the incident and is allegedly in critical condition. We are told that there is an angry crowd gathered at the Punta Gorda Hospital.