Edward Conorquie is now at the K.H.M.H in critical condition. Reports to this news org. indicate that he was allegedly in the company of other males in a vehicle when he jumped out and was shot in the process.

Speculation is that the men in the vehicle were transporting him to a location to kill him, but Conorquie, sensing that something was wrong, and he attempted to escape from his captors.

According to reports, Conorquie was found on the side of the road near Bella Vista at 3:00am today, February 25th., approximately 10 miles west of Mango-Creek on the Southern Hwy. He was unconscious, with abrasions to the face and body. He was transported to Independence, and then to the Southern Regional Hospital and then on to the KHMH, where x-rays showed that he had gunshot wounds to the head and back.

