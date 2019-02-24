Reporter.bz – Belize News

HUNTING GOOD FORTUNE ROBBERS

February 24
11:57 2019
Police are using footage from surveillance cameras to establish the identity of two men who robbed Good Fortune Restaurant on Saturday night. The video cameras at the establishment located on Blue Marlin Drive in Belize City captured when the men entered the restaurant around 7:45 p.m. on February 23rd. The cashier at the establishment reported that the men got away with about $400 belonging to the business.

The robbers also approached a customer and robbed her of $600 and a wallet containing identification cards. The men then escaped in a vehicle which was parked nearby. Police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

