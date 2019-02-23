Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • TAXI-MAN STABBED BY FEMALE PASSENGER A taxi-driver of a West Street address, identified as Antonio Pech, 52, is recovering at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital from a stab wound to his neck which he sustained...
  • COUNCILOR GOODIN STRIPPED The Belize City Council on Friday morning held a press conference to announce that first-term councilor Micah Gooding has been stripped of all of his portfolios following a situation which...
  • 2 People Knocked Down On Amara Av. At approximately 8.49am this morning, 2 people were knocked down whilst crossing the street on Amara Avenue near the intersection with Dean Street. As you can see in this security...
  • Human Skull Found Near The Port Of Belize The Reporter has been reliably informed that a human skull has been found somewhere in the area of the Port of Belize. Sources say it was discovered because a dog...
  • Suspected Drug Plane Landed Late Monday Night The Burnt Remains Of A Suspected Drug Plane Was Found Tuesday Morning Feb. 19th. By Police Near Blue Creek. Information on a suspected drug plane which landed behind Blue Creek...
  • Bishop Wright ‘Highlights The Role Of The Church’ reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff - President of the Belize Council of Churches, Bishop Philip Wright has said that if any credible allegation of sexual abuse against a member of clergy...
  

TAXI-MAN STABBED BY FEMALE PASSENGER

TAXI-MAN STABBED BY FEMALE PASSENGER
February 23
09:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A taxi-driver of a West Street address, identified as Antonio Pech, 52, is recovering at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital from a stab wound to his neck which he sustained lastnight, reportedly from a female passenger.

The cabbie is said to be in a stable condition and quick response from Police have led to the apprehension of the female who has been identified as a 35-year-old of a Stadium Street address in Orange Walk Town.

The cab driver reported to Police that around 10:50 p.m. on February 22nd he was at the corner of Western Avenue and Mahogany Street when the female stopped him and asked to be taken to Belama.

The taximan reported that the female got into the car and sat in the rear passenger seat and upon reaching the intersection of Chetumal Boulevard and Holy Emmanuel Street the female allegedly took out a small knife and stabbed him in the neck.

The man reported that he got out of the vehicle and engaged in a struggle with the female during which time Police arrived on the scene and detained her.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MORE BREAKING NEWS MORE TOP STORIES

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

FITNESS & HEALTHY LIVING

Mi Wah Panades

 Breaking News
  • TAXI-MAN STABBED BY FEMALE PASSENGER A taxi-driver of a West Street address, identified as Antonio Pech, 52, is recovering at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital from a stab wound to his neck which he sustained...
  • COUNCILOR GOODIN STRIPPED The Belize City Council on Friday morning held a press conference to announce that first-term councilor Micah Gooding has been stripped of all of his portfolios following a situation which...
  • 2 People Knocked Down On Amara Av. At approximately 8.49am this morning, 2 people were knocked down whilst crossing the street on Amara Avenue near the intersection with Dean Street. As you can see in this security...
  • Human Skull Found Near The Port Of Belize The Reporter has been reliably informed that a human skull has been found somewhere in the area of the Port of Belize. Sources say it was discovered because a dog...
  • Suspected Drug Plane Landed Late Monday Night The Burnt Remains Of A Suspected Drug Plane Was Found Tuesday Morning Feb. 19th. By Police Near Blue Creek. Information on a suspected drug plane which landed behind Blue Creek...
  • Bishop Wright ‘Highlights The Role Of The Church’ reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff - President of the Belize Council of Churches, Bishop Philip Wright has said that if any credible allegation of sexual abuse against a member of clergy...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.