A taxi-driver of a West Street address, identified as Antonio Pech, 52, is recovering at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital from a stab wound to his neck which he sustained lastnight, reportedly from a female passenger.

The cabbie is said to be in a stable condition and quick response from Police have led to the apprehension of the female who has been identified as a 35-year-old of a Stadium Street address in Orange Walk Town.

The cab driver reported to Police that around 10:50 p.m. on February 22nd he was at the corner of Western Avenue and Mahogany Street when the female stopped him and asked to be taken to Belama.

The taximan reported that the female got into the car and sat in the rear passenger seat and upon reaching the intersection of Chetumal Boulevard and Holy Emmanuel Street the female allegedly took out a small knife and stabbed him in the neck.

The man reported that he got out of the vehicle and engaged in a struggle with the female during which time Police arrived on the scene and detained her.

