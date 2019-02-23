Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • TAXI-MAN STABBED BY FEMALE PASSENGER A taxi-driver of a West Street address, identified as Antonio Pech, 52, is recovering at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital from a stab wound to his neck which he sustained...
  • COUNCILOR GOODIN STRIPPED The Belize City Council on Friday morning held a press conference to announce that first-term councilor Micah Gooding has been stripped of all of his portfolios following a situation which...
  • 2 People Knocked Down On Amara Av. At approximately 8.49am this morning, 2 people were knocked down whilst crossing the street on Amara Avenue near the intersection with Dean Street. As you can see in this security...
  • Human Skull Found Near The Port Of Belize The Reporter has been reliably informed that a human skull has been found somewhere in the area of the Port of Belize. Sources say it was discovered because a dog...
  • Suspected Drug Plane Landed Late Monday Night The Burnt Remains Of A Suspected Drug Plane Was Found Tuesday Morning Feb. 19th. By Police Near Blue Creek. Information on a suspected drug plane which landed behind Blue Creek...
  • Bishop Wright ‘Highlights The Role Of The Church’ reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff - President of the Belize Council of Churches, Bishop Philip Wright has said that if any credible allegation of sexual abuse against a member of clergy...
  

COUNCILOR GOODIN STRIPPED

COUNCILOR GOODIN STRIPPED
February 23
09:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Belize City Council on Friday morning held a press conference to announce that first-term councilor Micah Gooding has been stripped of all of his portfolios following a situation which occurred at City Hall Wednesday.

Effective immediately, Goodin’s portfolios including Management Information Systems, Youth and Sports, Training and Staff Development were all assigned to other colleagues.

While Goodin will still be receiving his monthly stipend he has been sidelined for the time being until he cleans up his act.

In addressing the matter which has led to the indefinite parting of ways, Mayor Bernard Wagner explained that Goodin had approached City Administrator Stephanie Lindo Garbutt for the disbursement of funds for a project. Wagner told the press that while Goodin’s projects were approved there are accounting procedures that must be followed prior to the disbursment of funds.

Goodin however was not pleaded with the delay and he engaged in a verbal exchange with the CA which later led to him being evicted from City Hall.

This is not the first time that the vocal Goodin has been in conflict with his colleagues at City Hall. According to Mayor Bernard Wagner, “I have tried very hard to mentor this young man. He is a bright fellow and I have no hard feelings for him. I wish him well and am hoping that he will take the opportunity to do some soul-searching. We are not severing the relationship with him.”

If Goodin cleans up his act the Mayor says that there is a possibility that his portfolios can be given back to him.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Share

search bar

Sunbright Ad

CLASSIFIEDS – PREMIUM POSTS

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

LATEST SPORTS NEWS PHOTOS & VIDEOS

FITNESS & HEALTHY LIVING

Mi Wah Panades

 Breaking News
  • TAXI-MAN STABBED BY FEMALE PASSENGER A taxi-driver of a West Street address, identified as Antonio Pech, 52, is recovering at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital from a stab wound to his neck which he sustained...
  • COUNCILOR GOODIN STRIPPED The Belize City Council on Friday morning held a press conference to announce that first-term councilor Micah Gooding has been stripped of all of his portfolios following a situation which...
  • 2 People Knocked Down On Amara Av. At approximately 8.49am this morning, 2 people were knocked down whilst crossing the street on Amara Avenue near the intersection with Dean Street. As you can see in this security...
  • Human Skull Found Near The Port Of Belize The Reporter has been reliably informed that a human skull has been found somewhere in the area of the Port of Belize. Sources say it was discovered because a dog...
  • Suspected Drug Plane Landed Late Monday Night The Burnt Remains Of A Suspected Drug Plane Was Found Tuesday Morning Feb. 19th. By Police Near Blue Creek. Information on a suspected drug plane which landed behind Blue Creek...
  • Bishop Wright ‘Highlights The Role Of The Church’ reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff - President of the Belize Council of Churches, Bishop Philip Wright has said that if any credible allegation of sexual abuse against a member of clergy...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.