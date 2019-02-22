The life of Jose Zelaya Sr., 42, has been marked with nothing but tragedy lately, with the recent murder of one of his sons, the attempted murder of his other son and now a suspected arson at his family home that has left him homeless.

Zelaya’s home, measuring approximately 20 by 30 feet, located at a Mahogany Street address in Belize City burnt to the ground just after 6:55 p.m. on February 21st 2019.

No one was at home when the fire started and Zelaya’s 18-year-old daughter reported to police that she left the house around 6:00p.m and when she returned about 30 minutes later she found the house on fire.

When the Reporter visited the scene and spoke to Zelaya he commented that he suspects that the fire was intentionally set due to a recent report put out by a media house in which Zelaya had purportedly claimed to have witnessed the attempted murder of his son.

Zelaya told the Reporter that he lost everything and now apart from taking care of his injured son who was shot to the back of his head about a month ago, he now needs to cope with his latest loss – “I just want to re-build my life that is getting stripped away a little at a time.I lost everything.”

Zelaya is pleading for the public’s assistance in any form and says that any assistance given to him and his two children would be greatly appreciated.

