2 People Knocked Down On Amara Av. At approximately 8.49am this morning, 2 people were knocked down whilst crossing the street on Amara Avenue near the intersection with Dean Street. As you can see in this security...

Human Skull Found Near The Port Of Belize The Reporter has been reliably informed that a human skull has been found somewhere in the area of the Port of Belize. Sources say it was discovered because a dog...

Suspected Drug Plane Landed Late Monday Night The Burnt Remains Of A Suspected Drug Plane Was Found Tuesday Morning Feb. 19th. By Police Near Blue Creek. Information on a suspected drug plane which landed behind Blue Creek...

Bishop Wright ‘Highlights The Role Of The Church’ reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff - President of the Belize Council of Churches, Bishop Philip Wright has said that if any credible allegation of sexual abuse against a member of clergy...

Roy Gilbert Lord – Shot On Wilson St. Dies At K.H.M.H reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff - Details have emerged in the murder of Roy Gilbert Lord, 31. Preliminary investigations reveal that Lord had just left a home on New Road...