reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff-

Police in Punta Gorda have stepped up their surveillance efforts and patrols at night and are seeking the public’s full cooperation in an effort to nab a suspected serial arsonist that might have been responsible for torching multiple vehicles in that jurisdiction over the past couple of days.

While there is no clear cut pattern or evidence to suggest that the incidents are linked, authorities in that jurisdiction have their hands full in trying to stitch together evidence collected from separate scenes where a total of four vehicles were torched within a time span of eleven days.

This week investigators are one step closer to cracking the cases and are in the process of trying to identify their first suspect who was caught on surveillance footage perpetrating an act of arson over the weekend.

On Monday, ACP Joseph Myvett, Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch, provided details of the latest incident that the department is investigating – “On Sunday, February 17th sometime after 1:00 a.m. Punta Gorda police were on patrol when they observed a Volkswagen Amarok that was parked beside Tim’s Store. The inside was engulfed in flames. As a result, the Fire Department was called and the fire was extinguished. During an inspection of the scene a plastic bottle with liquid was found. So far surveillance footage viewed has not been able to determine the identity of the person.”

Authorities have not given up and say that they are pursuing multiple leads to establish the suspect’s identity. Authorities have also re-strategized and stepped up their patrols and are encouraging residents to report suspicious activities, suspicious persons and suspicious movements mostly at night.

Similarly, on February 6th, Police were called out to inspect three separate automobile fires in Punta Gorda. The first resident of a Joe Taylor Creek address reported that he parked his Ford Fusion inside his yard and when he woke up around 5:00 a.m. he discovered that his vehicle was on fire. The second victim of a Jose Maria Street also reported that he parked his Ford F150 pickup truck inside his yard and about 5:00 a.m. when he woke up, his vehicle was already on fire.

The third victim of a Cerro Road address was a bit luckier and woke up to the sounds of dogs barking. When he made checks outside in his yard he discovered that the back tire of his Kia Sportage vehicle was on fire. A lighted rubber tube was also found near the burning vehicle.

