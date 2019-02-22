Reporter.bz – Belize News

  • 2 People Knocked Down On Amara Av. At approximately 8.49am this morning, 2 people were knocked down whilst crossing the street on Amara Avenue near the intersection with Dean Street. As you can see in this security...
  • Human Skull Found Near The Port Of Belize The Reporter has been reliably informed that a human skull has been found somewhere in the area of the Port of Belize. Sources say it was discovered because a dog...
  • Suspected Drug Plane Landed Late Monday Night The Burnt Remains Of A Suspected Drug Plane Was Found Tuesday Morning Feb. 19th. By Police Near Blue Creek. Information on a suspected drug plane which landed behind Blue Creek...
  • Bishop Wright ‘Highlights The Role Of The Church’ reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER -News Staff - President of the Belize Council of Churches, Bishop Philip Wright has said that if any credible allegation of sexual abuse against a member of clergy...
  • Roy Gilbert Lord – Shot On Wilson St. Dies At K.H.M.H reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff - Details have emerged in the murder of Roy Gilbert Lord, 31. Preliminary investigations reveal that Lord had just left a home on New Road...
  • Father Smalls Responds To Sexual Allegation reporter.bz-REPORTER NEWSPAPER - News Staff - UPDATE February 19th.The accusations made against Father Oliver Smalls are based on a list that was recently made public, and includes accusations against several dozen clergy...
  

Priest Hell-bent on Clearing His Name

February 22
15:00 2019
On Wednesday, Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte explained that anybody who has sexually assaulted a minor in Belize, would be pursued and prosecuted to the full extent of the law, not matter who that perpetrator is. And since the allegation surfaced this week about an incident involving Catholic Priest Father Oliver Smalls and a minor in Richmond, Virginia, USA in 1970, the accused has also begun to pursue vindication with as much vigor.

The priest’s attorney, Leeroy Banner, told the Reporter today that Father Smalls has been abroad on other matter not related to the allegation, but that as soon as he returns to Belize, they will discuss how they will proceed, with what legal action and against whom. But the person most likely to face a lawsuit is Bishop Lawrence Nicasio and the Catholic Church for publishing the contents of a letter from the Richmond Catholic Church, which accuses Father Smalls of sexually assaulting a minor in that US state.

Banner said that while the Church brings up the matter of an alleged assault, Bishop Nicasio, as well as the Richmond Police and the Catholic Church in Richmond are also aware of the results of a polygraph test, which indicated that Father Smalls was innocent of the offence.

But Attorney Audrey Matura, a human rights activist, has since opined that the Catholic Church would not publish the names of its members if there were not some convincing material against those accused.

Banner told us that there is no criminal charge against Father Smalls in Belize nor in Richmond. But while that might be the case, Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte warned everyone, including clergy members that once there is evidence in Belize against someone, regardless of their profession, vocation or status in society, the law will seek them out, but only on the premise that there is credible evidence in Belize against them.

“We would go after anybody who would commit any crime. However, like everybody else, we can’t just recklessly and irresponsibly cast aspersions on people against who we have any evidence that they have committed any crime but I assure you, if anybody, including a priest were to commit a crime in this country, it wouldn’t matter that that person is a priest,” Peyrefitte cautioned.

