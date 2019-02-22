The investigation into last Thursday evening’s fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of Marcia Lopez near the Airport junction has still not yielded any charges against any of the drivers who were driving and whose crashed vehicles barreled into Lopez, killing her.

Lopez had just landed a job at Global Village Hotel at 8.5 miles on the Philip Goldson Highway a month ago and had completed her shift around 5:00 on Valentine’s Day evening as a room organizer. She checked out to catch a bus to go to her children when she was knocked unconscious. She died within hours at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Reports are that Lopez was standing on the side of the highway near Sky City Gas Station compound, shortly after 5:00 pm, waiting for a bus to go to San Pablo Village, Orange Walk when a silver Cherokee Jeep, driven by Walter McCullock Jr., 38, of Ladyville, allegedly stopped suddenly in front of a blue and white freight liner 10-wheeler dump truck, driven by Errol Garbutt, 31, also of Ladyville.

Garbutt later told the media that he could not stop in time to avoid hitting the Cherokee, and kept blowing his horn to urge the driver in front of him to move out of his path. That did not happen and the truck slammed into the back of the Cherokee, and both vehicles, which were wedged together by the impact, careened off to the side of the road where Lopez was standing, knocking her several feet away with severe head and leg injuries and breaking the fence barrier to the gas station. The vehicles came to a stop just feet away from the fuel pumps. They also ran into a Toyota RAV 4 that was park inside the compound.

Garbutt, who was delivering his last load of sand for the day towards Belize City, has blamed McCullock, who then blamed traffic that would not let him through in the other lane, apparently to reach the gas station compound. The matter does not appear to be so clear-cut to Police, who still have not brought any charges and have only served both drivers with Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and taken urine samples from them. The area where the accident occurred has two solid yellow lines in the middle of the road, which means that no one should drive through those lines from either lane.

Global Village Hotel today described Lopez to the Reporter as “a great worker who was always on time, and very hard working.”

